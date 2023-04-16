Kriti Sanon jumps from 13,000 feet in Dubai, ticking another feat off her bucket list | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITISANON Kriti Sanon jumps from 13,000 feet in Dubai

Kriti Sanon is having the time of her life. The actress frequently takes time out from her hectic schedule to go on holidays and shares snippets of her escapades with her followers on social media. Kriti Sanon recently flew to Dubai with her sister Nupur Sanon and they had an adventurous trip as they went skydiving, which is a lifetime experience.

The Mimi actress recently took to her Instagram account and shared a video of her skydiving experience. Her caption read, "Jumping out of my comfort zone! Quite literally!! Wat an incredible experience!! Ticking off my bucket list #SkyDiving." In the clip, she is seen in her chic attire walking towards the airport with her trainer. Kriti doesn't appear to be terrified as she leaps from the plane; her face is unmoved and serene. His trainer asks her, "How are you feeling?" while they're in the air, to which she responds, "Great!" This is like a free bird."

Soon after she shared the video, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. A fan commented, "You were very calm." Another fan wrote, "How the Calm face while jumping off." A third user wrote, "You're very strong girl, you weren't scared even a bit." A user also commented, "Amazing."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon is reuniting with Tiger Shroff after Heropanti for dystopian action film Ganapath. The film is all set to release around Dussehra on October 20, 2023, in five languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. Pooja Entertainment presents 'Ganapath' in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

On the other hand, she was recently seen in Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film failed to perform at the BO. Shehzada is an official Hindi adaptation of Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that released in 2020. Since the majority of people have already watched Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, it appears that Shehzada is not the first choice for cinemagoers.

