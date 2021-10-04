Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KUNALKEMMU On Soha Ali Khan's birthday, here's how husband Kunal Kemmu made her day special

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan turned a year older on Monday. She is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans with adorabe pictures of her daughter Inaaya or actor-husband. Well, in order to make her day special, Kunal Kemmu shared a loved-up post on social media. Taking to Instagram, Kunal posted a string of throwback images of him spending quality time with Soha. Not just him but also her sister Saba Pataudi took to the photo-sharing application and posted a birthday wish for her.

Coming back to Kunal, his post was captioned, "Happy Birthday my sunshine." On the special occasion, Soha shared a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebrations. In the image, we can see Kunal extending heartfelt greetings to her via video call, hinting that he's not at home for Soha's birthday this time.

Also, the image has a sticker "Happy birthday to me" on it.

Meanwhile for Saba, she wrote, "HAAPPY Birthday ... my darling sister May you always shine and I am SO proud of You! It doesn't matter what angle we get "right" ... I will always have your back! Love you .... #alwaysandforever."

For the unversed, Kunal and Soha tied the knot in January 2015. The two have a daughter named Inaaya.

On the work front, Kunal was seen in the musical thriller "Malang" and the OTT-release heist comedy "Lootcase", besides the web series "Abhay 2". Soha's last outing, in 2018, was "Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3".