Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA Nushrratt Bharuccha checks upon her Ram Setu co-stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline as she goes in isolation

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha isolated as a precautionary measure on Monday, after her "Ram Setu" co-star Akshay Kumar was hospitalised with Covid infection. Nushrratt had herself tested, and the result is awaited.

"Isolation. Steam Inhalation. Precautions. Stay Safe," the actress wrote on a boomerang video she posted on Instagram Story.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA Nushrratt Bharuccha checks upon her Ram Setu co-stars Akshay Kumar as she goes in isolation

"As soon as Nushrratt got to know that Akshay Kumar had tested positive, she immediately self-isolated. She is observing precautionary measures as advised by the doctors, to maintain best health when the shoot resumes," a source close to the actress said.

The actress also checked upon her co-stars and shared a screenshot of her voice call with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. She captioned the picture, "Checking upon each other. Far apart but together in spirit!"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA Nushrratt Bharuccha checks upon her Ram Setu co-stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline as she goes in isolation

Earlier in the day, Akshay informed on social media that he had been hospitalised after testing positive for the virus. Forty-five members of the "Ram Setu" crew have tested positive, too.

Ram Setu is scheduled to release next year. Nushrratt also has Chhorri, Hurdang, Janhit Mein Jaari and Ajeeb Daastaans coming up.

-with IANS inputs