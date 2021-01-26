Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVN No reception for Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal on February 2, confirms uncle Anil Dhawan

Childhood lovebirds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot on January 24 amidst close friends and family in Alibaug. Keeping in mind the COVID safety norms the couple invited only a limited number of people for the functions. Among a few celebrities from Bollywood who attended the festivities were filmmaker Karan Johar, Kunal Kohli, and his family, Zoa Morani, Vicky Bahri and Shashank Khaitan.

Ever since the traditional wedding ceremonies took place, there have been speculations that a reception will be organized in Mumbai on February 2 for the people from the film fraternity. However, Pinkvilla in its exclusive report revealed that no wedding reception for Varun and Natasha has been planned for February 2.

Confirming the news Varun's uncle Anil Dhawan said to Pinkvilla, "Asia kuch nahin hai (Nothing like that is happening). Hoga toh uska date dekhenge (If it happens, we’ll decide on the date), everybody is busy with their respective things. Whatever you’ll are hearing is not true."

Earlier, Anil Dhwan also confirmed the news of Varun and Natasha's wedding. In fact, Anil expressed his excitement about his nephew's wedding. "We are very excited. This is the last marriage in our family from Varun’s generation. Rohit (Dhawan, Varun’s elder brother) got married, my children got married and my elder brother's kids are also married. Toh yeh complete circle ho jayega (this will be a complete circle). We are just doing the rituals among our families and not doing any bing bang," he said.

There was high security at Varun's wedding venue and a no-phone policy for the guests. Hence, everyone was eagerly waiting for glimpses from Varun and Natasha's wedding. Varun on Monday took to his Instagram and shared the unseen pictures from the wedding festivities for his fans, followers, and friends.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Coolie No 1 reboot co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The film became the most-watched Christmas release on Amazon Prime Video despite not so great reviews. He will next star in Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.