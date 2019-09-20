VIDEO: Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya set stage on fire by singing Aashiq Banaya

Singer Neha Kakkar who is usually known for giving killer performances on stage has yet again left her fans happy through her latest video. The Chhota packet bada dhamaka of the industry recently graced the show Superstar Singer along with others including Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik in order to promote Indian Idol. Soon a video from the show started doing rounds on the internet in which she can be seen singing along with Himesh Reshammiya on his popular songs.

In the promo of the episode, Malik who was once accused with the charges of #MeToo is seen saying, Anu Malik says, “I am not saying this because I am standing on this stage, but I have never missed an episode of Superstar Singer.”

Have a look at the videos here:

There is yet another video where all four singers are seen sharing the stage and singing their hit songs. Neha Kakkar, Anu Malik, and Vishal Dadlani were also seen singing the latest song 'Teri Meri Kahani' by Himesh Reshammiya which is sung by internet sensation Ranu Mondal. It is a song from Himesh’s film Happy Hardy Aur Heer. See the video here:

Neha recently graced the stage of IIFA Rocks 2019 and there too she emerged out as a star. Have a look at the glimpse of the night here:

