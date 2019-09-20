Friday, September 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. VIDEO: Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya set stage on fire by singing Aashiq Banaya

VIDEO: Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya set stage on fire by singing Aashiq Banaya

Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya recently gave a rocking performance on the stage of Superstar Singer as they sang Aashiq Banaya Aapne when the singer came for Indian Idol promotions.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2019 22:50 IST
Representative News Image

VIDEO: Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya set stage on fire by singing Aashiq Banaya 

Singer Neha Kakkar who is usually known for giving killer performances on stage has yet again left her fans happy through her latest video. The Chhota packet bada dhamaka of the industry recently graced the show Superstar Singer along with others including Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik in order to promote Indian Idol. Soon a video from the show started doing rounds on the internet in which she can be seen singing along with Himesh Reshammiya on his popular songs.

In the promo of the episode, Malik who was once accused with the charges of #MeToo is seen saying, Anu Malik says, “I am not saying this because I am standing on this stage, but I have never missed an episode of Superstar Singer.” 

Related Stories

Have a look at the videos here:

There is yet another video where all four singers are seen sharing the stage and singing their hit songs. Neha Kakkar, Anu Malik, and Vishal Dadlani were also seen singing the latest song 'Teri Meri Kahani' by Himesh Reshammiya which is sung by internet sensation Ranu Mondal. It is a song from Himesh’s film Happy Hardy Aur Heer. See the video here:

Neha recently graced the stage of IIFA Rocks 2019 and there too she emerged out as a star. Have a look at the glimpse of the night here:

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryTGI Friday! Anushka Sharma has the perfect expression for the weekend Next Story  