Neha Kakkar's ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli gets robbed in Venice

Himansh Kohli was in Venice for the shoot of his next song

Neha Kakkar's ex-boyfriend and actor Himansh Kohli recent trip was'nt the kind of experience he was expecting it to be. Himansh who was in Venice for a music video shoot was robbed during his stay. The unwarranted event happened when Himansh was traveling to Venice in his car and while he had parked his car at a designated parking spot when this incident took place. Himansh lost his luggage that included precious belongings that included his passport, visa documents, identity proof,and cash.

Talking about the incident to media, Himansh said, “I was traveling to Venice by road and on the way before exiting Switzerland, I saw this place called Fox Town. I couldn't resist stopping there for one last time before leaving. I was in the country to shoot my upcoming track 'Mai Jinna Tenu Vekhi Jaavan' which we shot at Milan and Potenza. I entered the place, parked my vehicle at the designated parking and came back after an hour. When I reached, I saw that my car was completely open — the boot and all of the doors were open. I rushed towards the car, but it had nothing in it. I lost a lot of luggage, priced possessions which I especially got for my shoot and for travel like clothes, bags, watches, accessories, etc. All my papers, including my passport, visa documents, identity proofs, and some cash was missing too. Of course, I lost everything that I had shopped recently too.”

He added, “It's traumatic to lose all your belongings, especially in a foreign land. It wasn't like I was callous, but what had to happen, happened. I quickly called up the Police, who suggested that I contact the Indian embassy since I had lost all my travel documents. I went there and after much hassle, I was provided with an Emergency Certificate to be able to go to Milan because that was my final stop of the trip,”

Himansh thanked the authorities for their help and co-operation.

The actor who made his debut with Divya Khosla Kumar's directorial Yaariyaan made headlines because of his relationship with playback singer Neha Kakkar. However, the couple parted their ways last year in December.

