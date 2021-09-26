Neetu, Randhir to Babita: Kapoor's get together for lunch feast while Kareena relishes biryani at home | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neetu, Randhir to Babita: Kapoor's get together for lunch feast while Kareena relishes biryani; pics

The Kapoor family including Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Kunal Kapoor (eldest child of late actor Shashi Kapoor), Rima Jain and others came together on Saturday to celebrate late actor Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Kapoor's birthday. To mark the day special, they all gathered for a family lunch at her residence.

Jatin Sial, grandson of Prithiviraj Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture, thanking Neila for inviting them all. “A grand family get together, thanks neila aunty," he wrote in the caption.

In the picture, Neila was seen blowing out candles on the cake as she was surrounded by other family members around the table. Actress Karisma Kapoor who couldn't attend the get together commented on the picture, expressing regret, “Missed meeting you all,” she wrote.

Kunal Kapoor also shared a family picture featuring Neila, Babita, Randhir and Neetu. For the unversed, Shammi Kapoor married Neila after the death of his first wife, Geeta Dutt.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan who didn't attend the family lunch binged on some biryani, sent over by actor Prabhas. The actress took to Instagram stories and shared the picture. “When Bahubali sends you biryani it's gotta be the best. Thank you Prabhas for this insane meal,” she wrote and added the Adipurush hashtag.

Prabhas and Kareena's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan will feature together in the upcoming film Adipurush, an adaptation of Hindu epic, Ramayana.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's Takht.