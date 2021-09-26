Global Citizen Live: Priyanka Chopra looks every inch beautiful in new pics from Paris, Nick Jonas goes 'Wow'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Global Citizen Live: Priyanka Chopra looks every inch beautiful in new pics, Nick Jonas goes 'Wow'

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas stunned her fans and followers on Sunday morning as the actress dropped some stunning pictures from her gala time in Paris, France. For the unversed, Priyanka travelled to the world's fashion capital on Saturday to host the Global Citizen Live event. After attending the star-studded affair, Priyanka shared a few images of her posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. For the occasion, she chose to wear a beautiful blue and black dress with leaves stitched at the bottom.

"An Evening in Paris," she captioned the post. Priyanka's pictures have left her husband and singer Nick Jonas in awe of her. "Wow," he commented with heart eyes emoji.

Take a look:

However, in videos shared on her Instagram, she said, “Here I am! Global Citizen live baby, in Paris." She also shared a video of Elton John performing on stage. He sang Rocketman. “Over the next 24 hours, we are going to see the world of politics, music and activism come together with two urgent goals: to defend the planet and defeat poverty,” she wrote with Elton's video. However, yesterday, desi girl Priyanka also posted a picture of what looked like a huge banner of Global Citizen with Eiffel Tower behind. 'I'm gonna be there tomorrow.. will you?" wrote the actress in the picture.

Speaking about the Global Citizen Live event, it included celebrity speakers and live and recorded performances across the world in order to spread awareness about global crises like COVID-19 and climate change. The event will be held in different parts of the world. The Paris edition will be hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Denis Brogniart, and have performances by Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat and Måneskin.

In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Global Citizen Live programme on Saturday, where he touched upon various aspects of development and restoration of the ravages left behind by the pandemic.

