Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BTS_BIGHIT BTS at Global Citizen Live: When and Where to watch K-pop band's performance online

After performing at the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals event on Monday, K-pop band BTS is all set to participate in the weekend's Global Citizen Festival 2021. The 24-hour event will kick off on Saturday, September 25, and BTS will be one of the many groups and artists including Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Lizzo who will be performing this year. BTS will be participating in event for the first time.

It's a proud moment for India as singers Aastha Gill, Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi, Zara Khan, Nikhita Gandhi, and Yasser Desai will be representing India.

Global Citizen website describes the event as a part of the campaign, a Recovery Plan for the World. It ‘focuses on Covid-19, ending the hunger crisis, resuming learning for all, protecting the planet; and advancing equity for all.’

What time will Global Citizen Live begin?

Global Citizen Live is set to begin at 2pm ET / 11am PT/ 10:30 PM IST on September 25. Apart from this, Global Citizen will be organised with a live audience in some parts of the world, including in Central Park, New York.

Where to watch Global Citizen Live online for free?

The event will be available for live streaming on several platforms. In the US, you can stream the event live on Apple Music, ABC, Hulu and The Roku Channel. Internationally, including India, you can watch The Citizen Global Live on Apple Music, and through the Global Citizen social media platforms like their website, Twitter and YouTube.

For the unversed, Global Citizen is an organization founded in 2008, with a goal of ending extreme poverty in the world by the year 2030. The music festival, dubbed “Global Citizen Live,” is part of Global Citizen’s year-long campaign to help end Covid-19 by calling on governments, philanthropists, and the private sector for financial commitments to help “kickstart an equitable global recovery,” reports Billboard.

Meanwhile, BTS in collaboration with Coldplay have released the lyrics of the single 'The Universe'.

Coldplay officially released the lyrical video on their Instagram on Friday ahead of the song's release. The British rock band released a visual with lyrics in different colours in Korean and English along with the announcement on their Instagram page. "Coldplay X BTS // #MyUniverse // Out now // Link in bio // ?@bts.bighitofficial."