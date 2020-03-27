Bang Bang singer Neeti Mohan recounts scary experience of returning from Australia amid COVID-19 outbreak

Neeti Mohan recalls her scary experience

Singer Neeti Mohan cut short her Australia vacation and rushed back to India as soon as COVID-19 scare began becoming intense. The Bang Bang singer was holidaying with her husband Nihar Pandya, and sisters Mukti and Shakti Mohan in Australia but had to return to India because of the lockdown.

Recounting her experience, Neeti in an interview with HT said that though it was just the onset, numbers suddenly surge. Moreover, she was scared after hearing that Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested coronavirus positive. They were scheduled to return on March 17 but had to rush to India on March 12.

“It was just the onset [of the pandemic], but the numbers suddenly increased. When we heard that actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, who were also in Australia, had contracted coronavirus, it was alarming. They were shooting in the same country, and I got an anxiety attack thinking if someone of that league can get it, we might also get affected. Our parents also called us and asked us to return immediately,” she recalls.

They returned to India via Singapore and Dubai. As these countries were "highly affected areas", Neeti called the experience "scary". “When we reached the airport to board our flight, it was all deserted. When we landed, there were very few people and we got through the immigration process very quickly, with proper check-ups".

Neeti said the situation was "emotionally taxing" as they didn't know is they were infected or not. “Thankfully, my in-laws, who are doctors, guided us through this tough times," the singer added.

The 40-year-old is in self-isolation with her family members at a farmhouse in Pune. She has completed 14-days in self-isolation and is now relieved.