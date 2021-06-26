Neena Gupta shares a throwback picture with Shekhar Kapur, says 'Uff memories'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NEENAGUPTA001 Neena Gupta shares throwback pic with Shekhar Kapur

Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta shared a slice from the past with fans on Saturday. The actress posted on social media, an old black and white picture of her with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. "Uff memories...with shekhar kapoor in khandaan series in 1985," she wrote alongside the post. In the picture, Gupta is seen standing with Kapur. While the actress looks coy, the director is seen looking at her candidly in a folded arms gesture.

"Khandaan" was one of the earliest popular soaps on Doordarshan. The weekly show featured a huge ensemble cast, and was Gupta's first TV series.

Neena Gupta recently launched her autobiographical book "Sach Kahun Toh". The autobiography is an honest tell-all tale about Neena's life, chronicling her professional highs and personal lows. In the book, she talked about her relationships and how she gave birth to Masaba.

The actress revealed that director-actor Satish Kaushik had offered to marry her when she was pregnant out of wedlock. The veteran actor had told Neena that she can tell everyone that the child is his, "I'm dark-skinned so everyone will believe it," Satish Kaushik had said.

Earlier, Masaba Gupta had taken to social media to share an interesting anecdote about her birth. She wrote, "An excerpt from 'Sach Kahun Toh' by @neena_gupta : When I was born, my mum had Rs 2000 in her bank account. A timely tax reimbursement would bump that number up to Rs 12,000 and ofcourse I was a C-section baby. As I read mom's biography I learn so many things & the hardships she has had to endure. I work very hard every single day of my life & never ever let anyone not give me what I deserve only to make sure I can pay her back for bringing me into this world.....with interest! #sachkahuntoh #neenagupta @neena_gupta (sic)."

On the work front, Neena Gupta, who was seen in the OTT-released film "Sardar Ka Grandson", will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's cricket drama "83" and Rensil D'Silva's thriller "Dial 100".

(With IANS inputs)