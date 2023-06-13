Neena Gupta reacts to Masaba's ex-husband Madhu Mantena's second wedding with Ira Trivedi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neena Gupta's Instagram uploads

Masaba Gupta's ex-husband and filmmaker Madhu Mantena tied the knot with author and yoga guru Ira Trivedi on June 11. The couple had a traditional ceremony in Mumbai in the presence of their closest friends and family. His second wife Ira took to social media and shared pictures from their beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony. Now, as Madhu shared another blissful picture from his wedding with Ira and penned a long note, his ex-mother-in-law, Neena Gupta has finally reacted to the second wedding.

See photos here:

Madhu Mantena took to Instagram post read, "I’M Complete now …. I have never felt so happy and peaceful in my entire life. I was really punching above my weight when I asked Ira to marry me and with a little bit of divine intervention I got married to her yesterday. In the past few years Ira’s influence on me has helped me get closer to god and try my hand at co-creating with the universe. I feel strong and safe as Ira and I embark on building a family of our own. I am overwhelmed with all the love that Ira and I got for the last two days from all of our family, friends and well wishers. We are blessed to have all of you in our lives"

Reacting to the post, Neena Gupta congratulated the couple for their new beginnings. Madhu Mantena was previously married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta. They tied the knot in 2015. However, the couple decided to part ways in 2019. Masaba tied the knot with her Masaba Masaba co-star, actor Satyadeep Mishra in January this year.

Hours after they married in an intimate ceremony, Madhu and Ira hosted a star-studded wedding reception. Ira wore a white lehenga set with a stunning diamond and emerald necklace, while Madhu was seen in a blue kurta. The reception, which was also held in Mumbai, was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Actor Aamir Khan, who has worked with Madhu Mantena in Ghajini, marked his presence at the reception. Hrithik Roshan attended the party with actor-girlfriend Saba Azad. Rakesh Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, among many other celebs attended the bash.

Also Read: Disha Patani's BFF Mouni Roy has the sweetest wish for birthday girl: 'Beautiful Ninja Warrior'

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter: The 'Suitable Boy' whose acting talent awaits Bollywood's attention

Latest Entertainment News