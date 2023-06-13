Disha Patani's BFF Mouni Roy has the sweetest wish for birthday girl: 'Beautiful Ninja Warrior'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mouni Roy's Instagram uploads

The hotness of Bollywood, Disha Patani has turned 31 today and fans and friends have been showering love with the sweetest birthday wishes for the birthday girl. When the whole world is wishing the charming diva then how can her BFF Mouni Roy lag behind? So, to mark the special day, Mouni took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of photos and videos with her BFF Disha Patani and penned a long heart-melting note.

In one of the videos Disha Patani and Mouni Roy were seen twinning in stunning pink dresses. Mouni planted a kiss on the birthday girl's cheeks. The post read, "My beautiful ninja warrior, you are a true embodiment of beauty inside and out, with a smile that can brighten even the dullest of days. Your radiant energy and infectious positivity are like a breath of fresh air, bringing joy to all those around you."

"D, your journey is nothing short of awe-inspiring. You've overcome obstacles and pushed boundaries, inspiring countless hearts along the way. So proud of your accomplishments and cannot wait to witness the wonders you'll continue to achieve. But amidst all the success and achievements, what truly makes you special is how simple you are. Whether we're exploring the aisles of a shopping mall or simply enjoying each other's company doing absolutely nothing, every moment spent with you is pure joy".

The post further read, "In such a short span of time, we have forged a bond that feels like it has been nurtured over a lifetime. Your kindness, loyalty, and genuine love have touched my heart in ways I never thought possible. Here's to another year of dreams coming true, smiles that light up the world, and a friendship that's special but Real. Ily x @dishapatani"

Reacting to the post, Disha Patani commented, "I love you, thank you for being you and making it so special (heart emojis)." Previously, Mouni and Disha made headlines when they were in the US for their entertainment tour. Their photos from the tour have set major BFF goals.

