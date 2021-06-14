Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEENA GUPTA Neena Gupta opens up on being dumped 'last minute' before marriage: 'Till today I don't know what happened'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday launched Neena Gupta’s memoir, titled Sach Kahun Toh. The autobiography is an honest tell-all tale about Neena's life, chronicling her professional highs and personal lows. During an Instagram video chat with Kareena, Neena said she has been writing the autobiography for 20 years and would often wonder if people were even interested in reading about her. In the interaction, Neena discussed 'loneliness', and how forthright she had been about talking about it. Talking to her Instagram handle, she said that besides a few 'small affairs', she didn't really have a companion after moving to Mumbai.

The veteran actress told Kareena, "In fact, while I was writing the book, I realised in my prime years I have been without a lover or husband. Because I came here, then small affairs, nothing really materialised. Basically, I was all alone."

"Even with Vivian, he was far away, he had his own life. We met very seldom," she added. For those unversed, Neena was in a relationship with former West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s and had to face insensitive intrusion from media and public for her decision to raise her daughter, Masaba Gupta, as a single mother.

Neena recalled the person, who cancelled marriage at the 'last minute'. "Till today I don't know," she said about what happened.

"That happened. But what can I do? I moved on. I would have loved to get married to him. I had a lot of respect for his father, mother. I was living in their house. He's going to read, he's alive, he's happily married. He has children," she further said.

"People say I lived my life on my own terms. Actually, I never did. Wherever I went wrong, I accepted it and moved forward. I wanted to have a normal husband, children, my in-laws. When I see other people I do feel a little envious. I did not blame, I did not become alcoholic, because what I wanted I did not get," she said.

Published by Random House India, the book touches upon several milestones of Gupta's life, from her unconventional pregnancy, single parenthood to a successful comeback in Bollywood.

