Navya Naveli Nanda gives a shout out to her interns: These women are incredible

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda who has started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health gave a huge shout-out to her bunch of interns. On Wednesday Navya took to her Instagram stories and dedicated a note of gratitude to her team of interns at Aara Health.

Titled "Dear Interns", Navya added, "A huge shout out to our amazing Aara Health interns for all that you guys do."

Navya also shared her old days when she herself was an intern. "I remember when I was an intern, it was the most exciting and hectic time ever. Never thought I would have my own one day, these women are incredible," she wrote.

Navya passed out from New York's Fordham University last year ahead. She participated in a virtual graduation ceremony, hosted by her university, from home over the weekend. Day before her official graduation, Navya was treated to a "DIY" version of a graduation ceremony at the Bachchans' Mumbai residence Jalsa.

Amitabh Bachchan also penned a long note, "Grand daughter Navya .. the most important day in the life of a young student - Graduation Day .. ! She graduated from College in New York, but ceremony and presence got cancelled because of Corona and lockdown .. she could not go .. we too had all planned to be with her on this important occasion .. BUT .. she though wanted to wear that Graduation gown and Cap .. so staff stitched her an impromptu gown and cap .. and she wore it and celebrated at home in Jalsa .. So proud of you NAVYA .. god bless .. such a positive and happy attitude .. LOVE YOU"

Apart from Aara Health, Navya has also launched a new venture called Project Naveli. It aims to empower women by addressing the issue of gender inequality in India.

Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda.