Gauri Khan shares precious pic with Shah Rukh Khan, says 'Collect moments & good times'

Bollywood's King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan treated her and SRK fans with a throwback picture of the couple. Undoubtedly Shah Rukh and Gauri are one of the most loved couple of Bollywood and every time they share something on social media it creates a lot of buzz. Sharing the picture, Gauri wrote, "Collect moments and good times (sic)."

In the picture, Gauri and Shah Rukh can be seen sitting next to each other on two chairs. SRK is looking dapper in a black suit while Gauri's golden dress makes her look breathtakingly beautiful.

Shah Rukh and Gauri are one of the admired Bollywood couples and they continue to receive lots of love from their millions of fans on social media. Soon after Gauri's post, their fans bombarded the comment section with their love.

Many celebrities also sent their good wishes. Zoya Akhtar wrote, "How beautiful you both are." Gauri's friends Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan dropped heart emoticons.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan fell in love when they were studying in college in Delhi. The duo got married on October 25, 1991. With their three adorable kids Suhana Khan, Aryan, and their little AbRam- the duo makes a happy family.

Gauri is a professional interior designer and producer. She has played producer for many of Shah Rukh's films including Main Hoon Na (2004), Om Shanti Om (2007) and Dear Zindagi (2016).

On the film's front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's directorial film Pathan. The film will mark SRK's return after a break of almost three years. It also stars Salman Khan in a cameo appearance.