Nargis Fakhri celebrates New Year's Eve with ex-boyfriend Uday Chopra, rumoured beau Tony Beig | Viral photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nargis Fakhri rings into 2024 with friends

Rockstar actor Nargis Fakhri celebrated her New Year's Eve with her ex-boyfriend Uday Chopra, rumoured boyfriend Tony Beig, Arslan Goni, and Sussanne Khan in Dubai. The photos of their celebrations are now doing rounds on social media. For those late to the story, Beig is a Los Angeles-based entrepreneur.

While Arslan Goni shared a series of photos of the celebrations on his Gram, Tony Beig too dropped a photo with Nargis Fakhri. In one of the photos, the actor can be seen posing with Chopra, Goni, and Beig. Dressed in a shimmery pink bodycon maxi dress, Nargis looked gorgeous. On the other hand, Chopra sported a black blazer and Beig looked dapper in a blue tuxedo.

Sussanne Khan was seen rocking in a white mini-flared dress with her boyfriend Arslan Goni. Sharing the photos, Goni wrote, "Happy happy new year to every one. What a night. Thank you @tb."

Take a look at Arslan Goni's photos here:

When Nargis Fakhri opened up about her relationship with Uday Chopra

In an old interview with ETimes, the actor had revealed that she was in a relationship with Uday Chopra for five years and called him the most beautiful human she met in India. “Uday and I dated for five years, and he was the most beautiful human I met in India.”

"I never have said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul. The internet and social media is very fake and the people out there won’t know what the truth is. Most often we idolise certain people who are actually bad behind closed doors," she added.

Speaking of Nargis Fakhri's acting career, she will be next seen opposite Pawan Kalyan in the Telugu film Hari Hara Hari Veera Mallu.

Also Read: Jr NTR returns to India safely from Japan after multiple earthquakes