Jr NTR returns to India safely from Japan after multiple earthquakes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jr NTR

RRR star Jr NTR who was in Japan for vacation with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and two kids Abhay and Bhargav had to fly out of the country immediately. He was in Japan to celebrate Christamas and New Year's eve with his family. This comes after Japan was hit by about 155 earthquakes, which resulted in the deaths of many people.

The actor took to social media and informed his fans that he reached India safely. With this post, fans sighed with relief as they were concerned about the actor and his family. One user wrote, "Thank God You are safe home anna...our prayers are with those who are affected, Stay Strong Japan". Another user wrote, "Dear NTR garu, I can't thank you enough for your warm and encouraging words. And thank you Tarak fans in India for the kind words you've sent". Third user wrote, "Stay Strong Japan".

According to the reports, Japan has been hit by 155 earthquakes and 8 people have died due to the powerful earthquake on Monday. Relief and rescue operations are underway.

Meanwhile on the work front, Jr NTR is currently busy with his upcoming project titled Devara which will be released in two parts. The first glimpse of the film 'Devra' will be released on January 8. The first part of 'Devra' will be released in theaters on April 5. Apart from Junior NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are in lead roles in the film.

Also Read: Aamir Khan's daughter Iran Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding venue decked up for their special day | Watch

Also Read: 'Wishing peace of...', Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal celebrates New Year in Rajasthan

Latest Entertainment News