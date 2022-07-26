Nakuul Mehta recreates Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot but there's a twist

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAKUUL MEHTA, RANVEER SINGH Nakuul Mehta and Ranveer Singh

Nakuul Mehta who is currently seen in television's popular show Bade Achhe Lagta Hai 2 on Tuesday took the internet by storm after he dropped his nude pictures on Instagram. Inspired by Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor Ranveer Singh's much-talked-about photoshoot, Nakuul was seen recreating Ranveer's famous pose. But before you start speculating if the television actor really got himself a proper photoshoot, let's tell you that Nakuul morphed one of Ranveer's nude pictures leaving everyone in splits. Sharing the photograph, Nakuul wrote, "Haters will say i borrowed @ranveersingh's carpet."

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

Nakuul picked Ranveer's picture in which he is seen sitting on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing but his birthday suit. In no time, Nakuul's picture was bombarded with hilarious reactions from his fans and friends from the industry. One of the reactions that took the cake was his wife Jankee's as she said, "Dunzo'ing your boxers right away. Put 'em on Now (sic)." Actress Tillotama Shome wrote, "Hahahahahaha Nakul!!!! Magic carpet vibe." Karanvir Bohra commented, "I think you should go for it." Addhyayan Suman, Rashami Desai, Namit Khanna and others also reacted to his post with laughing emojis.

Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh became the talk of the town after his nude pictures from a photoshoot with a magazine surfaced online. Later, the actor also shared the pictures on his Instagram handle.

While his fans and friends from the industry showered Ranveer with love, a section of people condemned Ranveer's photoshoot. On Tuesday, an FIR has been registered against him on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. Reportedly the case has been filed after receiving the complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos.

