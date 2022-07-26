Tuesday, July 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Nakuul Mehta recreates Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot but there's a twist

Nakuul Mehta recreates Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot but there's a twist

Nakuul Mehta aka Ram Kapoor from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 sent the internet into a meltdown after he recreated Ranveer Singh's latest nude photoshoot. Check out how Jankee, Rashami Desai, Kaaranvir Bohra and other celebrities reacted to his post.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2022 15:39 IST
Nakuul Mehta and Ranveer Singh
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAKUUL MEHTA, RANVEER SINGH Nakuul Mehta and Ranveer Singh

Nakuul Mehta who is currently seen in television's popular show Bade Achhe Lagta Hai 2 on Tuesday took the internet by storm after he dropped his nude pictures on Instagram. Inspired by Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor Ranveer Singh's much-talked-about photoshoot, Nakuul was seen recreating Ranveer's famous pose. But before you start speculating if the television actor really got himself a proper photoshoot, let's tell you that Nakuul morphed one of Ranveer's nude pictures leaving everyone in splits. Sharing the photograph, Nakuul wrote, "Haters will say i borrowed @ranveersingh's carpet." 

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

Nakuul picked Ranveer's picture in which he is seen sitting on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing but his birthday suit. In no time, Nakuul's picture was bombarded with hilarious reactions from his fans and friends from the industry. One of the reactions that took the cake was his wife Jankee's as she said, "Dunzo'ing your boxers right away. Put 'em on Now (sic)." Actress Tillotama Shome wrote, "Hahahahahaha Nakul!!!! Magic carpet vibe." Karanvir Bohra commented, "I think you should go for it." Addhyayan Suman, Rashami Desai, Namit Khanna and others also reacted to his post with laughing emojis. 

Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh became the talk of the town after his nude pictures from a photoshoot with a magazine surfaced online. Later, the actor also shared the pictures on his Instagram handle. 

Related Stories
Most troll-worthy scenes from Indian shows that sent the internet ROFL-ing

Most troll-worthy scenes from Indian shows that sent the internet ROFL-ing

'Son Sufi has brought me a unique mix of peace and power', says Jankee Parekh Mehta | EXCLUSIVE

'Son Sufi has brought me a unique mix of peace and power', says Jankee Parekh Mehta | EXCLUSIVE

Nakuul Mehta shares health update post surgery says 'only lost the appendix not sense of humour'

Nakuul Mehta shares health update post surgery says 'only lost the appendix not sense of humour'

Also read: Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 4: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday talk about sex life, dating| Watch Video

While his fans and friends from the industry showered Ranveer with love, a section of people condemned Ranveer's photoshoot.  On Tuesday, an FIR has been registered against him on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. Reportedly the case has been filed after receiving the complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos.

Also read: Deepesh Bhan’s friend recalls how Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actor collapsed 'in his arms' while playing

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News