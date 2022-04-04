Video: Nagababu Konidela defends daughter Niharika after she was detained in drugs case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAGA BABU Niharika Konidela, Naga Babu

Cocaine and other banned substances were found by Police from the premises

Tollywood actor Naga Babu's daughter and actress Niharika Konidela were among 144 people detained by police for partying at a pub in Hyderabad beyond the stipulated hours on April 2. Defending his daughter, Naga Babu, who is is the brother of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan issued a statement through a video on his official Instagram account. Sharing the video he wrote, "No Matter How Fast a Lie Runs..,The Truth will always overtake it !(sic)." He said that she had not done anything wrong and is not at fault. He also appealed to social media and mainstream media not to spread "unwanted speculations" about Niharika.

"Our conscience is clear. Action was taken against the pub for running late. As per information from police, Niharika was not at fault. I’m releasing this video just because she was present at that time and we don’t want any unwanted speculations over this issue," said Nagababu in the video.

For the unversed, those detained included 33 women and some staff members of the pub. The pub had reportedly become notorious for supply of banned substances and was also serving liquor to outsiders though it had license only to serve the hotel guests.

The raid comes amid an intensified drive by the police against the drug menace. The recent death of an engineering graduate due to overdose of drugs and the involvement of some educated youth and techies in drug peddling and consumption has alarmed the authorities.

The police and newly formed Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) is not only acting tough against peddlers but also booking cases against those found to be consuming the drugs.

-with IANS inputs