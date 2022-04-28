Naga Chaitanya to make digital debut with Prime Video Telugu series 'Dhootha'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Naga Chaitanya

Actor Naga Chaitanya is set to make his OTT debut with Prime Video's Telugu series "Dhootha". Described as a "supernatural horror" show, the announcement for "Dhootha" was made at the Prime Video Presents India event, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, on Thursday. "Dhootha" is directed by Vikram K Kumar, who has co-written the show with Dondapati Venkatesh, Poorna Prajna, Sripal Reddy, and Naveen George Thomas.

The cast also features "Uyare" star Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam. As an artiste, Chaitanya said his aim is to always reach out to as many people as possible and with the show he wants to get maximum exposure.

"With a platform like Prime Video, we get that. It's not pan India, it's across the world. I can't sit through even five minutes of horror.

Produced by North Entertainment, in this supernatural horror series "possessed inanimate objects wreak havoc on the lives of people who commit deadly sins". Kumar also serves as executive producer on the project.

Naga Chaitanya's upcoming projects

Apart from this, Naga Chaitanya is set to star in filmmaker Venkat Prabhu's upcoming film. The untitled film, which will be the actor's 22nd project, will be in Tamil and Telugu and is billed as a "commercial entertainer". The movie will be produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi and presented by Pavan Kumar. The film will be Chaitanya’s first Tamil project and also marks the debut of director Prabhu in Telugu. He is also busy working on a movie project titled 'Thank You' under the direction of Vikram Kumar.

Also, the actor has Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in his kitty. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

