Naga Chaitanya's rumoured girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala gets married? Fans in shock after photos go viral

Naga Chaitanya is rumoured to be dating Major actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The speculations around their alleged affair started doing the rounds in media reports earlier this year. Neither actor has confirmed that they are with each other but fans have been shipping them together. Meanwhile, Sobhita's latest social media post has raised eyebrows as some were surprised to see her 'wedding' photos. As shocking as it may come across to people on social media, the truth is something else. Nevertheless, Sobhita did manage to get fans' attention with her latest post.

Sobhita Dhulipala's 'wedding' Instagram post

In her latest Instagram post, Sobhita was seen dressed up in wedding attire. A mystery man walked beside her with people on either side showering them with flower petals. The Ponniyin Selvan I actress did look dreamy in a flowy wedding outfit. In other images, she was seen holding hands with the mystery man and in another photo, they lovingly gazed into each other's eyes.

Has Sobhita really married the man in 'wedding' photos?

As surprising as it may come across, Sobhita has not really married yet. The images are from a photoshoot she did. The information was revealed in her caption, as she wrote, "Dynamic and refined, Dubai houses a tasteful tableau of escapades that delights one and all - Golden beaches, sun-soaked skylines, breathtaking venues and world-class service are just some of the reasons why this stunning city is perfect to commemorate everything from the last few days of your singlehood, the revered occasion of your nuptials, to your happily ever after. If you're looking for more reasons to pick this city as your wedding destination, then head to Vogue.in, for I have joined hands with @vogueindia and @visit.dubai to create an all-inclusive guide that details all that Dubai has to offer (sic)."

Netizens react to Sobhita Dhulipala's Instagram post

Sobhita's Instagram post surprised many. One user commented, "For a second I thought your marriage images are here (sic)." Another one said, "I got scared for a second. Thank god it's just an ad (sic)."

