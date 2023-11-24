Mumbai: Veteran film director Raj Kumar Kohli dies at 93 due to heart attack

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Raj Kumar Kohli with Arman Kohli

Bad news has come to the fore from Bollywood. The famous director of Hindi cinema Rajkumar Kohli is no more. He died at the age of 93 years. It is being told that the reason for his death is a heart attack. Kohli has made many great films from Jaani Dushman to Raj Tilak and Badle Ki Aag. There is a wave of mourning due to his demise not only among his family but also among his fans on social media. His son and Bigg Boss 7 contestant has yet not said anything in the media regarding the demise of his father.

However, a source close to the director told Times of India, Raj Kumar Kohli had gone to take a bath, but when he did not come out for a long time, his son and actor Armaan Kohli broke the door and went inside, where his father was lying unconscious. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but by then he had died.

The last rites of the producer-director will be performed today i.e. on the evening of November 24, 2023.

On the Work Front

Kohli started his directorial career in 1973 with the film 'Kahaani Hum Sabki'. However, he gained popularity as a director from his second film 'Nagin', in which Sunil Dutt, Firoz Khan and Jitendra were seen. After this, he gave many successful films like 'Jeene Nahi Dunga', 'Insaniyat Ke Dushman', 'Intekaam', 'Saazish', 'Pati-Patni Aur Tawaif' and 'Vidhikar'. On the other hand, 'Gora Aur Kaala' was his first film as a producer. He had also produced Punjabi films like 'Main Jatti Punjab Di'. He later ended up marrying Nishi, a Punjabi film star whom he worked with in two films. They were blesses with two sons Gogi and Armaan.

