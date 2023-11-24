How Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram's wedding would be different from Bollywood showsha - 5 things

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is going to get married this month to his long-time girlfriend Lin Laishram. Now the details of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding, from date, guest, venue to wedding theme, have been revealed. The actor will get married not in Delhi, Udaipur, Chandigarh, or Mumbai but in Manipur. There is a special reason behind this. Let us tell you why Randeep Hooda has chosen Manipur for marriage and several other details of his wedding.

The wedding date of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram is 29 November 2023. Both will marry in Manipuri style only. Actually, the actor's future wife Lynn comes from Manipur. Whereas Randeep Hooda is a resident of Rohtak, Haryana. Sources said that the couple will take pheras in Manipuri style. From clothes to food, everything will be in North East style. Not only this but a lot of Manipuri culture and tradition will be seen at the wedding. There will also be dancing and singing in the same style. Regarding the theme of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding, it is being said that it will be completely related to mythology. Like the marriage of Arjun and Chitrangada takes place in Mahabharata. In the same way, Lynn will also marry the prince of her dreams. On Saturday and Sunday, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram will leave for Manipur for marriage. Only close friends and relatives have been invited to the wedding. There will also be pre-wedding functions where the families of both the families are going to attend. It is also being said that after the grand wedding, Randeep Hooda is going to host a grand reception for his friends and co-stars in Mumbai. The date of the wedding reception has not been revealed yet but it is being said that it is going to happen in December.

Randeep Hooda is 10 years older than his future wife

It is known that Randeep Hooda has been dating Lin for the last several years. There is a difference of 10 years between the couple. The actor is 47 and Lynn is 37. Talking about the work front, Randeep Hooda will soon be seen in Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay's Leo has been released on THIS OTT platform

What is a Manipuri wedding?

Manipuri weddings take place at the bride's home. In this wedding the ceremony begins with the groom and his family arriving at the bride's house and being greeted by 3 elder female members of the bride's family. Then the groom's family is presented with betel leaves and betel nuts in a plate covered with banana leaves. The marriage mandap or seating arrangements are then made around a Tulsi plant and even the rituals to follow are placed around the Tulsi plant.

Latest Entertainment News