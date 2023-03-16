Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway FIRST review out: Rekha lauds Rani Mukerji for portraying 'mother's might'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway FIRST reviews

Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' is set to release this Friday (March 17) and celebrities can't stop showering praises on the lead actress. After filmmaker Karan Johar called it Rani's best performance so far, legendary actress Rekha, who saw the film recently, felt it was heart-wrenching. She showered her praise for Rani Mukherji and said 'this film is for the world to see what 'Mother India' is all about.'

After watching the special screening of the movie, Rekha said, "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, was both exhilarating and heart-wrenching, was sitting at the edge of my seat from the word go. It was an absolute delight to watch the dynamic performance of this 'Bengal Tigress' of a mother fight tooth and nail for her kids. This film is for the world to see what 'Mother India' is all about!"

"This time around Rani has outdone herself in the role of the Eternal mother... depicting all the faces of Durga Maa... the ultimate 'Mother', an intense performance worth watching countless times! She walks through fire, straight into our hearts! What a pleasure to see the actor and character melt into each other! I also want to congratulate the entire cast and crew especially the Director, who were on point and beyond! A special mention of Jim Sarbh for his flawless and constrained performance! Extremely grateful and proud to witness this brave film which reinforces the fact that there is nothing mightier than a 'Mother's Might'!"

Rekha and Rani posed for the shutterbugs after the screening. Rani wore a yellow-coloured shirt while Rekha was dressed in a pastel-coloured dress.

On the other hand, Karan Johar re-shared the trailer of Rani Mukherji's film and said that it's best performance to date. In a long note, he penned "I have had the privilege of seeing this heartbreaking and massively courageous film. Hand on heart this is Rani Mukerji’s best performance till date to say that she is absolutely outstanding is still not completely describing her portrayal of an anguished and distraught mother."

Further adding, "I don’t think there is a single parent in this world that will not be hugely affected and then vindicated in the viewing of this brilliant film bravo to @emmayentertainment for producing their best and bravest film so far ( props to Greenlawans high school #iykyk) and the director @ashhimachibber for her excellence in directing this film with such nuance! Yeh sirf trailer hai! Picture abhi baki hai, in cinemas 17th March 2023!!."

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway' talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie.

