Sanjay Dutt to play 'Blind Don' in Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty starrer 'Hera Pheri 3'? Details Inside

The Khalnayak of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt has finally confirmed his role in the upcoming installment of Hera Pheri. The movie, which stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, will see Sanjay Dutt taking on the role of a Don. While Paresh Rawal will be reprising his iconic character Babu Bhaiyaa, Akshay Kumar will be playing Raju, and Suniel Shetty will take on the role of Shyam. Sanjay recently reacted to reports of him joining Hera Pheri 3, and confirmed that he is playing a blind don in the comedy.

During a press conference, Sanjay had earlier said, "Yes, I am doing the film. It will be exciting to shoot with the whole team. It's a great franchise, and I'm so happy to be a part of it. Firoz aur mera rishta bhi bahut purana hai (I have a close relationship with producer Firoz Nadiadwala), and it's great to be together with Akshay (Kumar), Suniel anna (Shetty), and Paresh (Rawal)." He was at a store launch in Mumbai.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Suniel Shetty confirmed, "With Sanjay Dutt on board, the film will be a laugh riot, because Sanju’s sense of comedy is unbelievable. His comic timing and body language will add ek aur chaand to this project. He will take this to another level. We share a fantastic relationship and that will transpire on screen, too."

The first installment of 'Hera Pheri' series was directed by Priyadarshan and was released in 2000. It was the remake of the 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao. Neeraj Vohra wrote and directed the second installment, Phir Hera Pheri which was out in 2006. Both films featured Akshay, Paresh and Suniel as the iconic trio, and they were hit.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has been roped in for his Tamil debut Thalapathy 67, Dutt is playing the film’s villain. This isn’t the first time Dutt has signed on for a major film in the south. He was the antagonist in last year’s highest-grosser, the Kannada film KGF Chapter 2. Thalapathy 67 will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marking the director’s second collaboration with Vijay after 'Master'.

