Mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone shakes a leg with Ranveer Singh at Anant-Radhika’s pre wedding day 2 | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Deepika Padukone shakes a leg with Ranveer Singh at Anant-Radhika’s pre wedding day 2

Bollywood actors and power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are soon going to become parents. The actor officially confirmed the news this week and revealed that their firstborn will be a September baby. Currently, Deepika and Ranveer are in Jamnagar attending the pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Their look for day 1 was already a hit. And now several videos of day 2 have gone viral on social media. In the videos, the Bollywood couple can be seen dancing together to one of Ranveer's famous songs.

Deepika-Ranveer dance on Gallan Goodiyaan goes viral

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh among other couples also shook a leg on Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding. The couple danced to Dil Dhadakne Do's famous song Gallan Goodiyaan. In the video, Deepika can be seen wearing a white and beige coloured lehenga. whereas, Ranveer can be spotted in a blue sherwani.

What did Deepika Padukone wear on Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding day 2?

Deepika Padukone gave a closer look at her entire ensemble for Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding day 2 on her Instagram. The actor can be seen in a white-black coloured lehenga, paired with a beige-coloured blouse and white see-through dupatta. The actor tied her hair in plates and opted for smoky eyes. She completed her look with a choker necklace.

Deepika played Dandiya with Ranveer Singh

Another video from Anant Radhika’s pre-wedding day 2 is going viral on social media where Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone can be seen playing dandiya. Deepika can be seen cheerfully playing Dandiya, white Ranveer is as usual super enthusiastic.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the superhit film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. She will next be seen in Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Hasan starrer Kalki 2898 AD. On the other hand, Ranveer will next be seen in Don 3.

Also Read: Diljit-Parineeti's Chamkila: Here's how 27 Club's brightest star Amar Singh Chamkila's film was shot