Mom-to-be Shreya Ghoshal is experiencing the most beautiful phase of her life, shares pics flaunting baby bump

Shreya Ghoshal is experiencing the most beautiful phase of her life, shares pics flaunting baby bump

Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal and her businessman husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya are expecting their first baby. Recently, the soulful singer took to social media to announce her pregnancy. On Sunday morning, the mommy-to-be took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself, flaunting her baby bump. Her pregnancy glow is all up. Calling this the "most beautiful" time of her life, she said that expecting a little one is nothing less than a "miracle".

"Experiencing the most beautiful phase of my life. The divine miracle of God. @shiladitya," she wrote.

Reacting to the picture, singer Neeti Mohan wrote: "Momma to be glowing" while musician Tony Kakkar wrote: "Many congratulations". Singer Harshdeep Kaur also posted a heart emoji.

Shreya had shared the news of her pregnancy with her fans, on social media. Announcing the same, Shreya wrote, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way!@shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives."

For those unversed, Shreya and Shiladitya got married in 2015 in a hush-hush wedding ceremony. The two were childhood friends and fell in love with each other. On February 5, 2015, the duo tied the knot after dating each other for a long time.

They had a Bengali wedding ceremony and announced it on social media with a picture from the festivities. Shreya wrote, "Married the love of my life @shiladitya last night surrounded by our families n close friends, exciting new life awaits."

Talking about Shreya Ghoshal's husband, Shiladitya is the Founder & CTO of Rasilant Technologies and founder of hipcask.com.