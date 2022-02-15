Mohit Raina shares mushy pics with wife Aditi, netizens shower love on the 'Shiv-Parvati' jodi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MERAINNA Mohit Raina dedicated a V-Day post to his wife Aditi

In January earlier this year, Mohit Raina announced his marriage with an Instagram post. The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor has been private about his love life and the fans were pleasantly surprised when he announced on social media that he is taken. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Mohit shared some mushy pics with his wife Aditi. He called her his "everything" in the caption. Fans were happy to finally see glimpses of the couple together in these candid moments.

In one of the pictures, the newly married couple is posing on the beach in athleisure. In another image, they are seen on Mohit's bike. In yet another pic, Mohit and Aditi are seen cosying up to each other. Fans are loving their lovey-dovey moments and the fact that Mohit openly confessed his love for his wife on social media despite not actively sharing their couple pics.

In the comments section, fans called them "Shiv-Parvati' jodi, referencing to Mohit's role as Lord Shiv in the hit mythological show Mahadev. One of the comments read, "Mahadev, Parvati jii ko clearly dikhaiye (sic)," and another netizen said, "Parvati ji ko chupay h aap mahadev (sic)."

Earlier, in interaction with IndiaTV, Mohit had revealed that his wife Aditi is not from the film business.

The actor was last seen in MX Player series Bhaukaal 2, in which he plays the role of real-life cop Naveen Sikhera.

Earlier, Mohit had shared some images on Instagram from his marriage ceremony. The slew of images show Mohit in an ivory sherwani paired with a white turban and his new wife Aditi chose a yellow lehenga for the wedding.

"Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit," he captioned the images. Moments after Mohit shared his wedding pictures, Bollywood personalities such as Karan Johar, Mrunal Thakur, Dia Mirza and others shared congratulatory messages.