Mohit Raina on long intervals between projects: I like to submit myself to the story | EXCLUSIVE

Most fondly known for his portrayal of Lord Shiva in the hit TV show Dev Ke Dev Mahadev, Mohit Raina has long left the small screen. In 2019, he made his Bollywood debut with a role in Uri: The Surgical Strike and later, in the same year, also ventured into the digital space with web series Kaafir. However, once a regular face on the TV screens, there have been unexplained and long intervals between Mohit's project releases, be it cinema or OTT. This has been a cause of complaint of the actor's fans, who would like to see more of him.

Mohit will be seen in the second season of the MX Player series Bhaukaal. He explained why there are longer breaks between his projects at a time when options for actors are aplenty, owing to the boom in OTT content. About his process, he shared, "I have always tried to do something that is different for me, something that I can relate to and be a part of wholeheartedly. It's very important for me to submit myself to the subject or the story. If I don't get a good story, I don't like to be part of the project. But I'm trying my best to do more work."

It has been 15 years since Mohit featured in his first TV show Antariksh. About his journey in the entertainment industry, Mohit said, "It feels nice and fulfilling. When I look back now, I see that I have come a long way from where I had started. There's still a long way to go. The journey has been great. God has been kind and the audience has given me a lot of love. I have immense respect for my audience. I try to keep my head on my shoulders and keep the journey going. I feel your soul should be happy with the kind of work you have done. One should just keep moving forward."

Watch the full interaction with Mohit Raina here.

About the work he wants to do in the future, Mohit added, "There are a lot of subjects and genres to be explored and done. I know acting and it is something that I love from the core of my heart. I will try to entertain the audience till the time I can. OTT has given actors like me a lot of opportunities to portray different kinds of characters and that is how I expect my life to move on."

Mohit's web series Bhaukaal sees him play the role of a cop. When asked to rank his favourite characters, he said that for him the uniform holds a special place in his heart and will top his list of favourites till now. "This character will be at the top. For me, the uniform is beyond everything. The uniform has always been my weakness and it is something that I've always been glued to. I even like watching shows and movies that have the character in a service uniform. I will rank my characters in uniform ahead of all," he signed off.