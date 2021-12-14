Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu called up The Kapil Sharma Show's Upasana Singh after epic win, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SANIDHYA_MAURYA_BABA, UPASANASINGH Harnaaz Sandhu, Upasana Singh

The country has been celebrating as Chandigarh's Harnaaz Sandhu finally brought home the Miss Universe crown after a wait of more than two decades. The 21-year-old won the title Sunday night at a glittering event held at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. Harnaaz, who has worked in Punjabi films shares a close bond with The Kapil Sharma Show's actress Upasana Singh. Speaking to a media portal, the actress revealed that Harnaaz stayed with her for some time before she left for the beauty pageant. She also opened up on receiving a call from Miss Universe 2021 after her epic win.

“She was living with me before leaving for Israel. She once cooked rajma chawal for me. During this period, Harnaaz often said - with confidence - that she will win the Miss Universe crown. And now, she has proven her point. I am very happy that the one who brought laurels to our country is a part of my film,” Upasana told India Today.

“She called me after winning the crown and shouted that she fulfiled her promise. I could feel her happiness on the phone. In fact, I got really emotional talking to Harnaaz and couldn’t stop crying. It felt as if my child had done something. Whenever Harnaaz comes to Mumbai, she stays with me. When her training started after Miss India, we housed her for five days. She was saying that as soon as she comes to Mumbai (from Israel), she will come to my house first,” she added.

Upasana has already signed Harnaaz for two movies. For the unversed, Harnaaz made her acting debut opposite Upasana's son Nanak. She was also the producer of the film.

Punjabi film actress Harnaaz is currently pursuing her Masters' degree in Public Administration. She has also worked in Punjabi films like the upcoming 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'. After she won the pageant, the family went to a nearby Sikh shrine to pray.

Harnaaz, who started modelling at a young age, had earlier won Miss Chandigarh and Miss Punjab title, among others. Harnaaz's hobbies are singing, cooking, theatre and horse-riding. She has won the Miss Universe crown after Lara Dutta won it in 2000.