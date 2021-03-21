Mira Rajput channels Supriya Pathak aka Hansa's popular dialogue from Khichdi as she comments on Covid19

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput channels Hansa's popular dialogue from show Khichdi as she comments on Covid19

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor has once again proved her wit as she shared a post on the current COVID-19 situation in the country. With the rise in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, wearing a mask remains compulsory. In the same context, Mira came up with a funny post as to how people talk to strangers in a mask. She shared a picture with her husband Shahid Kapoor along with a Supriya Pathak's popular dialogue from the hit comedy show, Khichdi. Supriya Pathak who is Shahid's stepmother played the role of Hansa in the show.

In an Instagram post, Mira can be seen smiling at someone as if telling a stranger, "Hello! How are! Khana kha ke jaana." She captioned the picture, "I'm definitely not the only one!". This is one of Supriya Pathak's character Hansa's most popular dialogue as she greeted any random person with an invitation for lunch.

The power couple Mira Nd Shahid recent;y took viral internet trend - Gravity Challenge and nailed it. Mira shared the video on her verified Instagram account writing, "Always up for a challenge, Mr Kapoor. You’re a smooth operator. Nailed it."

In the video, Mira and Shahid can be seen resting on their fours with their elbows touching the ground and faces resting in their palms. They swiftly move their hands behind their backs and surprisingly none of them loses their balance.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015. They are parents to 4-year-old baby girl Misha and 2-year-old baby boy Zain.

On the professional front, Shahid has started shooting for Raj and DK's action thriller web series, which marks his debut in the web world.

The actor also has the much-awaited film "Jersey" lined up. The film is scheduled for a Diwali release in November. The date has also been confirmed for the release of the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Prithiviraj", thereby setting up one of the big clashes at the box office this year.