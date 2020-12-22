Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHANSHAREEVERMA Meet Dhanashree Verma, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's Youtuber wife

Congratulations to lovebirds Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, who tied the knot on Tuesday and left their fans surprised. The pictures from their wedding ceremony in Gurugram are all over the internet now. Not only this, but the two of them have also shared pictures from their ceremony on Instagram. They both captioned the image as, "22.12.20 We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!!" The bride in the images can be seen looking beautiful in her red lehenga while the cricketer opted for a cream colored sherwani. We all are quite versed with who Yuzvendra is but there are many who are cluless about Dhanashree Verma. Are you one of them? Here are the deets!

But before that, grab a quick look at ther wedding pictures:

In the month of August, the announced to the world about their love for each other and shared pictures from their 'roka' ceremony. Alongside they wrote, "We said "Yes" along with our families."

Dhanashree happens to be a Mumbai-based dentist and a digital content producer by profession. Not only this, but she even owns a dance company – Dhanashree Verma Company. Her YouTube channel has over 1.5 million subscribers. Her Insta handle is filled with interesting dance videos in which she is seen grooving to various Bollywood tracks as well as Falguni Pathak's Garba songs.

Check out her cool moves here:

We wish a very happy married life to the couple!