MC Stan performs in Dubai; Abdu Rozik gifts rare eternal rose to him after 'Mandali Khatam' remark

MC Stan was performing in Abdu Rozik's hometown in Dubai last night (April 25) with actress Sunny Leone. The 19-year-old online sensation gifted the rapper a rare UAE rose that never dies to symbolise their friendship. This comes after Abdu and MC Stan's troubled friendship left their fans and friends anxious. For the unversed, the 19-year-old singer accused MC Stan's fans of misbehaving with him and thrashing his car. However, the equation between the two seemed to have changed after Abdu Rozik got a generous gift to welcome the rapper to Dubai and to support his first event in the Emirates.

Talking about the same, Abdu said, "I thought this flower was such a beautiful way to give a message as it symbolises long life, friendship and love with the petals in the natural colours of the UAE flag."

"Peace and tolerance has its own ministry in the UAE and I really loved to give this rare rose to MC stan as I feel this rose perfectly explained my love for him. Sometimes being in public is a hard job as we get more love and we get more hate so it's important that we ourselves promote being kind to each other and try to be a good example to others," he added.

Abdu has been living full-time in Dubai since he started his career and is sponsored and exclusively managed by one of the ruling families of the seven Emirates. He was also one of the first and youngest to ever obtain the ten-year golden visa when it was first launched. Abdu will soon head to MC Stan's hometown Pune to perform live with Oscar and Grammy-winning legend AR Rahman on April 30, starting his seven-city tour of India.

Abdu Rozik-MC Stan fight

Earlier, the team of Tajikistani singer issued a statement slamming the rapper for spreading lies about their song together and shared screenshots of 'abusive' comments that MC Stan's fans made at him. Also, he revealed that Stan had disconnected his calls and refused to talk to him when he had contacted him to support his music video. He claimed that he has 8 million followers on Instagram and he doesn't need the rapper. Abdu also hinted that MC Stan used him for publicity and for his own good.

