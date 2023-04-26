Diljit Dosanjh slams those saying he disrespected Indian flag at Coachella: 'Punjabi nahi aundi...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DILJIT DOSANJH Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh, who became the first Indian artist to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023, has hit back at trolls for spreading 'fake news' and 'negativity' against him. He performed twice there. However, his second gig made headlines for all the wrong reasons. A section of social media users misunderstood Diljit's statement that he made during his performance. They alleged that the Punjabi singer apparently asked a girl to 'take down' the Indian flag while he was interacting with the crowd during his Coachella performance.

The video, which is being shared on social media shows him speaking about a woman waving tricolour in the crowd. He said during the concert, "Eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha (This is for my Punjabi brothers and sisters, this girl is holding my country's flag. Music is for everyone)."

A few portals on Twitter tweaked his statement and slammed the singer for disrespecting the national flag. "Diljit Dosanjh accused a girl of inciting hatred by waving Indian flag during a music performance in America. He said "Don't spread hate, music belongs to everyone, not one country @diljitdosanjh Do you have no respect for Indian tricolor?"

Diljit, however, was quick to hit back at the trolls. Clarifying on his statement, Diljit tweeted, "DON'T SPREAD FAKE NEWS & NEGATIVITY Mai Kiha Eh Mere Desh Da Jhanda Hai Eh Mere Desh Lai.. Means MERI Eh Performance Mere desh Lai Je Punjabi Nhi Aundi Tan Google Kar leya Karo Yaar...Kion ke Coachella Ek Big Musical Festival Aa Othey Har desh to log aunde ne.. that's why Music Sab Da Sanjha Hai. SAHI GAL NU PUTHI KIVE GHUMAUNA KOI TUADEY WARGEYA TON SIKHEY ENU V GOOGLE KAR LEYO. (I had said this is my country's flag, which she got it here. This means she got my performance in my country. If you don't understand Punjabi then please Google because Coachella is a big music festival which is attended by people across the world. That's why music is for everyone. How to twist the right words, one should learn from you guys)."

Politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa also called out the trollers. "It would be better if @pun_fact starts posting complete video. @diljitdosanjh dedicated this concert to India and Punjab. He said, 'eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha'. It's shameful that some handles are creating a negative agenda and spreading hatred," Sirsa tweeted.

