Krushna Abhishek back on The Kapil Sharma Show as Sapna. Watch hilarious promos

Follow us on Image Source : SONYTV Krushna Abhishek is back on TKSS

Krushna Abhishek is back! The stand-up comedian-actor who is popularly known for playing the role of Sapna recently confirmed his return on The Kapil Sharma Show and now his latest post has some fun updates for his fans. Krushna had revealed that his decision followed after there was 'a change of contract', adding that all the issues 'including money' has been resolved. He also has shared a video with the song 'Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke', playing in the backdrop and as he makes a hilarious entry in the show.

He captioned it: "Sapna is back. Thank you my fan family for all the love". In the latest promo dropped by the makers of the show, Krushna is seen entering the stage on a rickshaw with the song 'Dhol Bajne Laga... koi laut ke aaya hai' from Anil Kapoor's film 'Virasat' playing in the backdrop. As soon as he enters the show, Kapil hugs him and Krushna jokingly says he was not coming on the show because of monetary issues. Archana Puran Singh has responded with heart emoji to the post.

Confirming his comeback on the TKSS, Krushna earlier told TOI, "It’s not a change of heart but a change of contract (laughs!). The contract had several concerns, including money, but all issues have been resolved. The show and the channel are like family, and I am glad to be back."

"Sapna ki entry hogi badhiya tarah se. Ghar ka bhoola shaam ko ghar par laut kar aaye toh usko bhoola nahi kehte. Ye wohi wala hisaab hai. I share a long-standing relationship with the channel and the makers of the show. Woh relationship itna pure aur achha hai ki ussi ki wajah se main wapas aaya. I am also grateful to the audience who has been asking to bring me back on the show. I think the love of everyone and mine for those associated with the show has worked as a catalyst for my comeback (smiles),” he added.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show is rumoured to temporarily go off air in July. While Kapil Sharma recently revealed that it has not yet been decided, he also disclosed that the team will be going to the United States for a live tour in July. The Kapil Sharma Show is currently airing its fourth season. It premieres on Sony TV, every Saturday and Sunday, at 9.30 pm.

ALSO READ: Urfi Javed loses calm after being denied entry at restaurant, argues with manager 'mera naam jante ho?'

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh slams those saying he disrespected Indian flag at Coachella: 'Punjabi nahi aundi...'

Latest Entertainment News