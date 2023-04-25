Urfi Javed loses calm after being denied entry at restaurant, argues with manager 'mera naam jante ho?'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed, who is known for her bold and sartorial choices, is often spotted in the city. Her photographs elicit a wide range of public reactions, both positive and negative. The diva is known for her clothes and viral photos on the internet. However seems like her fashion got her into trouble as she was denied entry at a restaurant in Mumbai. Taking to her social media handle, the actress called out the restaurant and asked, “WTF! Is this really 21st century Mumbai?!?! I was denied entry at a restaurant today."

She added, "It’s okay if you don’t agree with my fashion choices. It’s NOT to treat me differently for it. And if you are, admit it! Don’t give some lame excuses. Pissed off! Please look into it. @zomato #mumbai." Following this, a video went viral from the incident which captured the argument between Urfi and the restaurant manager.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URFI JAVEDUrfi Javed's Instagram Story

As Urfi got down from the car, she walked towards a restaurant, where she was denied a reservation. The Bigg Boss contender argued with the manager, over the same. The manager politely said that there are no reservations, but Urfi lost her calm and lashed out at him. She said," Mera naam jante ho.. Urfi Javed... mere liye na jagah ban jaati hai, jaake dekho." As manager responded that there are no seats, Urfi yelled, "Ye seat ka natak nhi hai, ye kapdho ka natak hai, ye mujhe mere kapdho ke vajah se mana kar rahe hain. Sabh samjhti hun mai." She also called him 'Urfi Javed hatter.'

Watch the full video:

The tense manager requests Urfi to calm down and even asks the paparazzi not to record their conversation. However, she continued to argue. The video irked social media users, who trolled Urfi for her behaviour. A user wrote, "Yaar yaha toh overreact karri hai urfi bechara kuch keh ni raha hai toh use latad rahi hai , I am sure bohot jagah urfi ke saath discrimination hua hoga but this guy seems to be nice although can't say anything by face but her clothes looks totally fine today." Another said, Clearly she wants to create the drama & cheap publicity." Commenting on Urfi's dress, a user added, "Dussera toh nahi hai phir yeh rawan khule aam kaisa phir-raha hai."

Meanwhile, Urfi has been in the news for her sartorial choices ever since she appeared on Bigg Boss OTT. She was recently seen in 'Splitsvilla X4'.

