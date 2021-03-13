Masaba Gupta shares UNSEEN pic with her parents Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MASABAGUPTA Masaba Gupta shares UNSEEN pic with her parents

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta on Saturday turned back the pages of her memory book and shared an old picture of her with her parents Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards. The picture features the veteran actress and former West Indies cricketer sitting on the floor with little Masaba in the lap of Neena. She captioned the pictures as "My world. My blood."

Neena Gupta raised Masaba single-handedly. Talking about the same, the veteran actress had revealed that looking after a baby all alone and balancing a busy work schedule as an actress was tough for her at one point of life.

"At that time when I got married I had worked like a dog, especially in television, which was tough for me. Looking after a baby alone and work was very tough for me. So, I said, ‘now I'm married, I will live a comfortable life, I'll go to the parlour, I'll go for a massage, which I never did for many many years, I will cook -- I like cooking -- I will look after (daughter) Masaba, I will give her more time'," Neena recalled the phase in life when she had no work.

"So this was my thing that ‘I want to do that housewife thing'. I was already doing the housewife thing but without the husband. Now I would do the housewife with the husband. So that was my mindset, and I was very happy to start with," she said.

Neena had Masaba after her brief relationship with former West Indies cricketing icon Vivian Richards in the eighties. Later, Neena went on to marry Vivek Mehra. The mother-daughter duo was last seen together in the web series Masaba Masaba which revolved around the fashion designer's life.