Manoj Bajpayee shares much-anticipated Bhojpuri song 'Bambai Main Ka Ba.' Seen it?

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's one of the much-awaited Bhojpuri song 'Bambai Main Ka Ba' is finally out now. After dropping the teaser and poster of his much-anticipated Bhojpuri music video, the actor on Wednesday launched the song that featured him in a never-seen-before avatar. The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor shared the Bhojpuri song on Twitter. Composed by Anurag Saikia and penned by Dr Sagar, 'Bambai Main Ka Ba' was shot at a city studio in a day in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The six-minute-twenty-two seconds video highlights a meaningful take on one of the most popular metropolitan and busiest cities, Mumbai. The song chronicles the plight of migrants amid the lockdown. It is about the city of dreams that draw people from all over the country to come to Mumbai for a livelihood. In the video, Bajpayee is seen sporting a casual avatar as he raps in the upbeat track.

With the aim of reviving Bhojpuri music and giving back to his roots, Sinha has created, directed and produced "Bambai mein ka ba" featuring Manoj. "I have been wanting to do a Bhojpuri song for the longest time," said Sinha.

"I grew up in Bhojpuri environment in mid-70s and not many people even now realise that those days, Bhojpuri music used to be very classy. It was an integral part of Bollywood as Punjabi music is today. There are classic Bhojpuri-based Bollywood numbers like ‘Nain lad jai hai to manva ma' and ‘Chalat musafir moh liya re' among others. This is how Bhojpuri music was to Bollywood and even to mainstream Bhojpuri music which used to play in educated people's homes back then. But now in the last 25 to 30 years, he feels that Bhojpuri music became "double-meaning and crass," he added.

Talking about his collaboration with Manoj, he said: "One fine morning, Manoj sent me a Bhojpuri song and wanted me to listen to it. By then I had made this song ‘Bambai mein ka ba' already and felt that Manoj should sing the song and feature in it. But I was not sure about it, so didn't reach out to him. Then one day, he sends me another Bhojpuri song and I told him that I don't like the new-age Bhojpuri songs. And then I told him about my song which I had created already. When he heard the song, he loved it.

Produced by Benaras Mediaworks and directed by Anubhav Sinha, in collaboration with T-Series, the song 'Bambai Main Ka Ba' has been crooned by Manoj Bajpayee.

