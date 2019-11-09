Mandira Bedi's throwback photo featuring Akshay and Anil Kapoor is screaming fitness

Saturday, November 09, 2019
     
Mandira Bedi's latest Instagram photo with Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor will give you major fitness goals.

New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2019 19:36 IST
If we ask you to name some of the fittest actors of Bollywood, without thinking much you will say Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor. Undoubtedly, these two actors are ageing in reverse. Proving that age is just numbers, Akshay and Anil can give young actors a run for their money.

In case you are wondering why are we talking about the fitness icons of Bollywood, then let us tell you that Mandira Bedi shared a throwback photo on Instagram featuring Akshay and Anil.

Mandira dug out gold from her archives which is giving us some major fitness goals. Mandira, who herself is a fitness freak wrote, "Apparently, I hung out with some very fit people back in the day too!"

In the photo, Mandira looks elegant and stylish in a white outfit while Akshay and Anil can be seen donning casual t-shirts along with sunglasses. It seems that the picture was clicked at a cricket stadium in the 2000s, when Mandira used to host Cricket World Cups. 

Mandira has been lately turning up the heat on Instagram with her sizzling bikini photos and workout videos.

My last #sunset at @ozenmaadhoo Wearing a splash of #saltbymandira . . #mandirabedi @mandiradesigns

On a related note, Mr. India actor is gearing up for his next release titled Pagalpanti. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar released his first music video Filhall.

