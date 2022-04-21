Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' baby's name a tribute to their mothers?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA,MAMADJONAS Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and their mothers Madhu and Denise

If the latest media reports are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby's name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The name cropped up after a news portal accessed the birth certificate of their daughter. In no time the news piece equipped the interest of Nickyanka's fans and they have been trying to decipher the name and find out why the couple chose this name.

At the first glance, it appears to be a generic Hindi and English name, however, netizens believe that there's a deeper meaning to it and the couple has a more personal connection to it. Many claim that 'Malti Marie' is a tribute to the couple's mothers. While PeeCee's mother is known as Dr Madhu Malati, Marie is the middle name of the American pop-star's mother Denise Jonas. Hence, it appears like a combination of their names. However, the celebrities are yet to confirm the news.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who announced the arrival of their baby in January this year have chosen to stay light lipped about their baby who they welcomed via surrogacy. According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, Priyanka and Nick's daughter arrived just after 8 p.m. on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego, California. The birth certificate stated their daughter's name as Malti, reported the outlet. 'Malti' is of Sanskrit origin and means a small fragrant flower or moonlight. Nick and Priyanka had announced the child's birth on January 22 in a post that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

However, the pair who tied the knot in 2018 in an extravagant three-day affair in India have not yet officially revealed the child's gender and name yet.