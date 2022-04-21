Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter's name, birth date REVEALED in leaked official documents

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

In January, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced becoming parents via surrogacy. While the couple refrained from sharing any more details, it was revealed that the duo welcomed a baby girl. Now, as per the latest media reports, the name and birth date of their daughter has been leaked on the Internet. Reportedly, the global couple has named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. According to the birth certificate, obtained by TMZ, she was born on Jan 15 at 8 PM at a hospital in San Diego. PeeCee and Nick are yet to confirm the same.

While everyone waits for an official statement from the couple, let's find out what is the meaning of 'Malti'. With its origins in Sanskrit, the word means 'small fragrant flower or moonlight'.

For the unversed, the 39-year-old actress and Jonas shared the happy news of welcoming their baby via surrogacy on their respective Instagram accounts in January.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," the statement read.

The couple had further asked for privacy during this special time.

"We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they added.

Chopra Jonas tied the knot with the 29-year-old American singer in December 2018 in Jodhpur.

On the work front, Chopra Jonas was last seen on the big screen in the Hollywood film "The Matrix Resurrections", which opened in cinemas worldwide in December 2021.

Her upcoming slate of films includes Jim Strouse-directed rom-com "Text For You", Amazon thriller series "Citadel", produced by Russo Brothers,"Sangeet", an unscripted series co-produced with her husband. She will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh.

Back home in India, Chopra Jonas will be seen in Hindi movie "Jee Le Zaraa" with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.