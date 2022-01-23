Malaika Arora recalls divorce with Arbaaz Khan, calls it 'lowest phase' for her life

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Malaika Arora

Highlights Malaika Arora married Arbaaz Khan in 1998, together they have a son named Arhaan

After being together for over 18 years, they announced separation in March 2016

Malaika is in relationship with Arjun Kapoor, whereas, Arbaaz is said to be dating Giorgia Andriani

Malaika Arora has always been vocal about her personal life. Be it her relationship with Arjun Kapoor or her divorce with Arbaaz Khan, the Bollywood diva has made sure that she keeps it transparent between her and her fans. Recently, in an interview, Malaika opened up about her separation from former husband Arbaaz and how it was a difficult decision for her. The 48-year-old celebrity shared that it took a toll on her as she understood the gravity of the situation and how it would affect her family and son.

“I went through my personal struggles. I went through a separation. I went through having to deal with family pressures. I went through having to deal with how would my child cope with it, how would I cope with it, how would society be,” she told Bollywood Bubble.

While Malaika is a popular name and is known for keeping a balance between her personal and professional life, there was a point when she wondered if she’ll be able to continue working. “All these thoughts went through my head and I think that probably, for me, was my lowest in life. I would definitely say that it was such a huge upheaval in my life and such a change for me to deal with because it was not just me personally, there were families involved, there was my kid involved, there were just so many other aspects involved,” she said.

Calling the separation process the 'lowest phase' of her life, Malaika stressed how important it was for her to calculate the repercussions of her decision. She said, “My decision was going to impact all the lives around me and when I say mine, I mean at the end of the day, we were two people, it is a couple, we were husband and wife and together, we decided that this was what was best but it was definitely the most difficult, the lowest phase in my life.”

Malaika married Bollywood actor-director-producer Arbaaz Khan in 1998. After being together for over 18 years, they announced separation in March 2016. The couple officially got divorced in May 2017. Together they have a son, Arhaan Khan. At present, Malaika is in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, whereas, Arbaaz is said to be dating Giorgia Andriani.