Malaika Arora drops by love Arjun Kapoor's house to celebrate his 38th birthday | Watch video

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town. On June 26, Arjun turned a year wiser. The actor made his acting debut with 'Ishaqzaade' in 2012 and he received a positive response for his performance. Later, he was seen in the action thriller 'Aurangzeb' in 2013 and 'Gunday', a crime action film also starring Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. Now, on the celebratory occasion, Arun's ladylove Malaika, looking beautiful in a white and red maxi, was spotted at his apartment. Actor's sister Anshula was also spotted a little later.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who have been in a relationship for a considerable period of time, never failed to shell out major couple goals. They publicly acknowledged their relationship on Instagram in 2019. The couple responded to criticism over their 12-year age difference by demonstrating their unwavering chemistry. Now, fans are waiting for the couple to take their relationship to the next level. Well, if they will marry or not, only time will tell.

Arjun on Malaika Arora's pregnancy rumours

The couple made headlines last year when Malaika's pregnancy rumours circulated. Responding to it strongly, Arjun Kapoor issued a statement strongly denying the false speculations, which left him profoundly enraged. The actor criticised the media outlet for their report claiming that Malaika was carrying his child.

Sharing his thoughts on how the entire incident had impacted him personally, Arjun told an entertainment portal, "Negativity is easier to do. I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession."

He added, "There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all to reach the audience. We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings. So, check with us once in a while if you’re going to write something that is very very important. At least do that much and I think that was all that I did. It was more about that it should be checked; it should not be assumed. You should not put something that can be life-altering out there."

