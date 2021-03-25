Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor strike mushy pose as they party with Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLYG0SSIP Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor joined Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and Karisma Kapoor for an intimate get-together.

Celebrity couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had a fun evening as the couple partied with popular faces of Bollywood. Last evening, the duo joined the likes of Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and Karisma Kapoor for an intimate get-together. Also present at the party were Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Manish Malhotra among others. Reportedly, it was a small meet at Amrita Arora's house. The pictures from the party have gone viral on social media and netizens can't over the star-studded night.

A picture of Arjun and Malaika chilling on a couch with filmmaker Karan has also surfaced on the Internet. For the evening, Malaika kept it casual yet chick with her bright red co-ord set and completed her look with a pair of silver stilettos. Arjun, on the other hand, wore a blue t-shirt. Whereas Karan wore a monochrome outfit.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a while now. While the two kept their relationship under wraps for a long time, the couple finally made it official by sharing loved up posts for each other on social media. The two are often seen spending time with each other and they make sure to share some glimpses with their fans too. On New Year's Malaika and Arjun were on a Goa vacation, and the two wished their fans with an adorable picture of them together.

Apart from this, Malaika and Arjun were earlier seen enjoyed some quality time with each other in Dharamshala with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. They went exploring the hills, and cafes. Saif and Arjun were shooting for the upcoming horror comedy "Bhoot Police" across locations in Himachal Pradesh.

On the work front, Arjun’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra is currently running in cinema halls. He will next feature in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.