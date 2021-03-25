Arjun Kapoor shares picture with Rakul Preet Singh, Soni Razdan & Neena Gupta, says always been a ladies' man

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor shares picture with Rakul Preet Singh, Soni Razdan & Neena Gupta

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently announced that his upcoming film "Sardar Ka Grandson" will heading to streaming platform Netflix. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. Now, in his latest entry on Instagram the actor shared a picture of himself with his upcoming film co-stars Rakul Preet Singh, Soni Razdan, Neena Gupta, Divya Seth Shah and director Kaashvie Nair. Not just this, Arjun revealed that he has 'always been a ladies' man.'

In the caption, the actor gave a big shout-out to his co-stars and wrote: "Always been a ladies' man! So happy and proud of what I got to see last night...To all the ladies of #sardarkagrandson in front of the camera, also behind it and especially the 2 producers at Emmay Entertainment missing from this picture who worked tirelessly to make this dream a reality."

Take a look:

Earlier, the actor took to Instagram to share a few candid photos from the film with Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh. "Gather your parents and grandparents for this one, 'Sardar Ka Grandson' is coming soon to @netflix_in #SardarKaGrandson," he captioned the post.

Described as a coming-of-age cross-border romance, the story has been penned by Anuja Chauhan, Amitosh Nagpal and Nair. It is directed by debutante director Kaashvie Nair, who previously assisted filmmaker Nikkhil Advani on 2013 action thriller “D-Day” and co-directed TV series "POW: Bandi Yuddh Ke".

The film is set in 1947 and also features John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari. It is produced by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.

Apart from this, Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns. Mohit Suri-directed action-thriller "Ek Villain Returns" is scheduled for release on February 11, 2022.