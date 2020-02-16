Mahira Sharma doesn't want to see Shehnaaz Gill's face after Bigg Boss 13 finale

Mahira Sharma slammed Shehnaaz Gill for talking bad about her behind back

Bigg Boss 13 finally came to an end with its finale on Saturday. the grand finale was as grand as the most successful season in Bigg Boss has been over the past few months. Mahira Sharma who was voted out in a mid-week eviction just two days before the finale has said that she will neer like to see co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill's face now that the reality show is over.

Speaking to ETimes about her equation with Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira said, "I am a very loyal person and there was nothing from her side. She said on the show that she never considered me her friend. I don’t like people who are not loyal to you and who keep flipping. I would not like to see her after the show because people who fought with me or b**ching about me were on my face. Shehnaaz always behaved good to me on my face, but talked ill about me in my absence.”

Mahira made a lot of headlines thanks to her equation with Paras Chhabra in the house. However, it looks like the equation that we saw in the house might not continue in the outside world. In the same interview, Mahira mentioned that she is ready to dance at Paras' wedding. Paras will be seen in reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karogi where he will search for his soulmate. Talking about Paras, Mahira added, "Paras is a friend and he will always be a friend. As you all know that he is doing a show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Now, I will be dancing at my friend’s wedding. People were thinking that there was something going on between us.”

But Mahira did share tips with Paras on how to find the right girl. In another media interaction, Mahira revealed, "I have given him training on the show about how to chose a girl and treat her. I will go on the show if I am invited once he choses the girl.”