Mahima Chaudhry and her kids spend quality time with Anupam Kher, actress says 'You carry joy with you'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHIMACHAUDHRY1 Mahima & her kids spend quality time with Anupam Kher

On Wednesday, actress Mahima Chaudhry took to Instagram to share pictures with veteran actor Anupam Kher. The pictures showed Mahima and her kids spending quality time with the actor and flaunting their smiles. Mahima along with her family - daughter Ariana, sister Akansha and sister's son Ryan met Anupam Kher. Penning down a note for the actor, Mahima wrote, "All smiles when ur around @anupampkher . You carry joy with u .Thanku for the time spent .,the gyan to the kids which Made such an impact . Lots of love."

Mahima Chaudhry and Anupam Kher had worked together in the 2000 film Dhadkan where Anupam played the role of Mahima's father. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Shilpa Shetty.

Anupam Kher recently returned from his hometown Shimla after dropping his mother Dulari Kher and spending a few days there. The most difficult thing in the world is to say bye to mom. She is staying back in Shimla while I travel to Mumbai. We spent some quality time with each other. She told me some more amazing stories of our earlier days in this city. The easiest thing in the world is to make parents happy. And the blessings one gets are endless," Kher shared on Instagram.

"Thanks to #BimlaJi who is a family member for the last three decades for her warmth and selflessness. Thank you #SunilKher and @_iamshamik for your warm company. Mom is emotional but wants to hide her feelings to protect me. I am trying to do the same. This is I think called family bond. Jai Ho!," the actor further wrote along with a video where his aged mother is trying to hide her emotions while saying goodbye to him.

On the work front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in the films like "Happy Birthday", "The Last Show", "Mungilal Rocks" and "The Kashmir Files".