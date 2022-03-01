Follow us on Image Source : PR Maha Shivratri 2022: Revisiting Prabhas' iconic scenes from 'Bahubali' & 'Bahubali: The Conclusion'

Very few scenes from a movie have become memorable for a lifetime. One such sequence is of Bahubali, where Superstar Prabhas lifts the sacred Shiv linga on his shoulders and places it below a thundering waterfall! Who can ever forget this majestic sequence that was etched in the minds of viewers all across the world! An iconic moment for Indian Cinema!

On the auspicious occasion of MahaShivratri, we fondly remember that particular sequence of how Prabhas with a smile of his face carried the symbol of Lord Shiva on his shoulders. Bahubali & Bahubali, the conclusion, both created history on global charts elevating the stature of Prabhas as a Pan India Superstar!

Image Source : PR Pan India Superstar Prabhas’ special connection with ‘Mahashivratri’

Bahubali 2 showed Prabhas embalm himself with the holy ash around Shiv Linga, another iconic scene from the Bahubali franchise. In a poetic way, the start and the conclusion of the epic saga had the august presence of Shiv Linga alongside Pan India Superstar Prabhas!

On the work front, Prabhas is busy with 5 big ticket releases. 'Radhe Shyam', 'Adi Purush', Sandeep Vanga's 'Spirit', 'Salaar' opposite Shruti Haasan and 'Project K' along with Deepika and Amitabh.

There’s no stopping this superstar!