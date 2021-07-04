Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURI DIXIT Madhuri Dixit shares beautiful monochrome picture says, 'Sundays are the best to pause & reflect'

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene took to social media on Sunday evening to treat her fans with a beautiful photograph of herself. She also highlighted the importance of spending family time on weekends. The actress shared a black and white photograph where she is seen standing in front of a mirror."Sundays are the best to pause and reflect... Hope you are all safe and enjoying family time today. #WeekendVibe," Madhuri tweeted.

The actress, whose husband is a doctor, recently took to social media to express words of gratitude on National Doctors' Day. She had tweeted: "Wishing the real-life superheroes, our dear doctors a very #HappyDoctorsDay. Huge respect and gratitude to them for helping us all during these dire times and saving lives every single day. Dil se thank you."

Recently, she shared a series of pictures from her recent trip on Instagram with a Rohit Shetty reference. The actress joked and asked her fans if one of her photos will qualify for a Rohit Shetty film. In the said picture, a masked Madhuri is seen standing with her arms folded, as she posed in front of a white car. She is dressed in a printed black top which she paired with ripped white jeans. To complete her look she wore a pair of black sunglasses.

"Swipe to reveal. This would pass for a shot from a Rohit Shetty film, No?" Madhuri captioned the post. Reacting to it, filmmaker Shetty dropped in a funny comment. While he agreed with the actress, he suggested a minor change. "Definitely mam! Sirf car change karni padegi (We'll just have to change the car)," he wrote.

Also read: Ananya Panday's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai moment win hearts, Farah Khan wish to choreograph her in part 2

On the work front, Madhuri currently features as a judge on the dance reality show "Dance Deewane 3". The actress is all set to make her OTT debut with the upcoming thriller series "Finding Anamika". The series also features Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul.